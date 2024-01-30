Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

NYSE NHI opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.