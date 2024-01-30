dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.34 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.34 million and $997.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00156782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,612,944 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9877571 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.