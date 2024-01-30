Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,740 ($47.55).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,050 ($38.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.32) to GBX 2,500 ($31.78) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,749 ($34.95) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05). The firm has a market cap of £61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,800.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,053.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 4,878.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). Insiders acquired a total of 305 shares of company stock valued at $872,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

