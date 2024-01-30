Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Plans Dividend of $0.41

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diageo Stock Performance

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,778 ($35.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,800.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,053.19. The stock has a market cap of £62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,676.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05).

Get Diageo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 305 shares of company stock worth $872,152. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.32) to GBX 2,500 ($31.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,050 ($38.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,740 ($47.55).

View Our Latest Analysis on DGE

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.