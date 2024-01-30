Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Plans Dividend of $0.41

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diageo Stock Performance
LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,778 ($35.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,800.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,053.19. The stock has a market cap of £62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,676.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05).
Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo
In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 305 shares of company stock worth $872,152. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
