Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT Raised to $24.00 at Wedbush

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $19.20 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($3.27). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.