Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 689,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,660,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 495.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 298,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.