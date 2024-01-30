Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Reduced by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,452,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.