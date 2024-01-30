Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,283,000 after purchasing an additional 261,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

