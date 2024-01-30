Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DNB Markets currently has $44.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $745,743,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.