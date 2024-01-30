Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.80 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $675.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

