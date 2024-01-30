Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.010-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $568.0 million-$568.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.7 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:PLOW traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 267,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $619.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,030 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

