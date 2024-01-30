Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down to $29.38

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $26.52. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 37,444 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 101.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after buying an additional 311,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.