Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 80349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

