Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 370,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,259. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $710.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 92,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,149 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

