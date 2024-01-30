Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $3,478,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.