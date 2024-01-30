Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.52. The stock had a trading volume of 563,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $250.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

