Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 201,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its stake in Eaton by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 875,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

ETN traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 343,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,318. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $250.71.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

