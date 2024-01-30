Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Ecolab stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

