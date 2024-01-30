Edinburgh Investment (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on February 23rd

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Edinburgh Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
EDIN opened at GBX 676.48 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,694.40 and a beta of 0.85. Edinburgh Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 612.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($8.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 672.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 659.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 16.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.
Edinburgh Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edinburgh Investment
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.