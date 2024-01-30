Edinburgh Investment (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on February 23rd

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

EDIN opened at GBX 676.48 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,694.40 and a beta of 0.85. Edinburgh Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 612.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($8.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 672.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 659.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 16.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

