Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $81.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

