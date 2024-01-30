Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 47,573 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $104,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,675,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,017. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

