Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 9,948 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.16. 276,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

