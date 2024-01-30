Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 7,043 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $243.98. 3,067,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,855. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $244.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average of $223.85. The firm has a market cap of $344.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.