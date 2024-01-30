Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

NYSE EGO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.