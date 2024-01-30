Electroneum Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $44.17 million and $919,373.25 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,403,146 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.