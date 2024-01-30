Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.7% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.15. 767,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The company has a market cap of $611.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.11 and its 200-day moving average is $566.91.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

