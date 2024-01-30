Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $644.99. The company had a trading volume of 543,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,734. The stock has a market cap of $612.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $647.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $602.11 and a 200 day moving average of $566.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

