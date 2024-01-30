Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.15. The company had a trading volume of 767,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,115. The stock has a market cap of $611.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $602.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.91.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

