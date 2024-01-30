enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Up 4%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 180,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,256,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $781.11 million and a P/E ratio of -38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in enCore Energy stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,050 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

