Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $110.82 Average PT from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

