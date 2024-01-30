Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.25. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on Equinox Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.87.
In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. In related news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,767 shares of company stock worth $470,222.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
