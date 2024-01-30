Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.