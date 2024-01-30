Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

TFC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

