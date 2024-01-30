Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Trading Up 0.3 %

EIX stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.