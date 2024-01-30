Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

