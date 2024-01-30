Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,212,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after acquiring an additional 494,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $270.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $270.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

