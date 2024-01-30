Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.02 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 584.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,777.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,613.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,403.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.