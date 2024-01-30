Equitable Trust Co. Has $796,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.1 %

ABNB opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

