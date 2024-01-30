Equitable Trust Co. Has $810,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

