Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $463.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

