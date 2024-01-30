Equitable Trust Co. Sells 651 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $257.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

