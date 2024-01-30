Equitable Trust Co. Sells 9,690 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

