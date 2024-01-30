Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. 56,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Stories

