Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Up 5.3 %
ESKYF opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.98.
About Eskay Mining
