Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6,080.00.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group ( NASDAQ:GMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($276.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

