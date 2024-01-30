Ethereum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.60 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,312.40 or 0.05322933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $277.91 billion and $9.60 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00027829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001693 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,304 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

