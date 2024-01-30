Evercore ISI Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.29.

NYSE:PINS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

