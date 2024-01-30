EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 371,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,373,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Get EVgo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVGO

EVgo Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $721.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EVgo by 90.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.