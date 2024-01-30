Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,118 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after purchasing an additional 359,678 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 465,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 145,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,378,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $59.61.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

