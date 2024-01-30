Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,998 Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Inspire Veterinary Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

Shares of IVP opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

